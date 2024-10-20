Marcos orders expansion of west Cebu ecozone in Balamban

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the expansion of the West Cebu Industrial Park, Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-registered special economic zone in Balamban town in the province of Cebu.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 710 on Oct. 16, a copy of which was made public Sunday, designating several parcels of land, located at Barangays Arpili and Buanoy for inclusion into the existing West Cebu ecozone.

According to the proclamation, the additional land has a total land area of 176,783 square meters or roughly 17.6 hectares.

West Cebu Industrial Park has been playing a significant role as an important hub of the Philippines’ shipbuilding industry for more than 30 years.

It is being operated by the Cebu Industrial Park Developers, Inc. (CIPDI) —a joint venture between the Aboitiz Group and the Tsuneishi Group of Japan.

Currently a 540-hectare mixed-use development, the ecozone hosts 11 locators from medium to heavy industries, some of which are the biggest shipbuilding firms in the world, making Balamban the shipbuilding capital of the Philippines.

