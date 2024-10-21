Bomb scares prompt class suspensions at 2 Cebu universities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two universities in Cebu City were forced to suspend their classes on Monday morning, October 21, 2024, following a bomb threat posted on Facebook by unknown individuals.

Earlier, Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Main Campus announced the suspension of their classes after a certain John Steve posted on Facebook that a bomb had been successfully installed in the school.

“Bomb Successfully Planted. Say Goodbye CTU Main! You have approximately 5 hours nalang,” the post reads.

Due to this, the school administration immediately suspended classes and escorted students out of the school to ensure their safety.

Authorities from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and others, immediately responded to the area.

Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that after their inspection and investigation, no bomb was found inside the campus.

They are also investigating the identity of the person who made the social media post.

“Well that will be subject to our investigation we already have the initial identity of the one who posted it,” Cañete said.

Cañete said that this was the first time the school had received a bomb threat.

He also advised students to follow the instructions of the school administration and wait for further updates regarding the resumption of classes.

Bomb scare CIT-U

Meanwhile, a few hours after CTU-Main Campus received the bomb threat, Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) also received a similar threat, which forced them to suspend classes as well.

“Classes are suspended in all levels until further notice due to an ongoing emergency situation. Elementary and Junior High School students are currently being supervised by their teachers while safely evacuated on the school grounds,” CIT-U’s advisory reads.

Parents were urged to pick up their children. The school requested cooperation and understanding during the situation. /clorenciana

