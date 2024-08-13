‘Bomb threat’ disrupts university in Banilad, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Investigations are ongoing over reports of a bomb threat that disrupted classes in a university in Brgy. Banilad, Cebu City on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Students, faculty members and staff at the University of Cebu (UC) Banilad were evacuated and not permitted to enter the school early Tuesday morning due to alleged bomb threat.

Police and members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal of the Cebu City Police immediately responded to the scene and conducted an inspection within the campus to verify the reports.

As of 9 a.m., Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., chief of the Mabolo Police Station, said ordnance officers continue to sweep the school grounds for any signs of the detonators.

“We will wait for the EOD to declare anything. In the meantime, we’re already doing an investigation and have also monitored nearby schools,” Caacoy said in Cebuano.

In the meantime, Candice Gotianuy, President of UC, said they have immediately suspended physical or in-person classes, and shifted to online ones for the meantime.

The bomb threat reportedly stemmed from a post on social networking site Facebook, which recently went viral and contained disturbing details, including allegations of sexual abuse.

The user, identified as Shaleej Alejandra, claimed of a shooting and bombing that will happen in UC’s Banilad campus on Tuesday. The post added that at least six grenades have been allegedly stashed in the attic somewhere in the school.

This is not the first-time a school here in Cebu City became the target of a bomb threat

For her part, Gotianuy offered to provide help and counseling towards the owner of the viral post.

“We have received so many bomb threats in the past. This is probably the third or fourth time, and it’s almost regular, but this is different because I’ve seen it as a cry for help,” she said.

“We just presume that if you have problems, please come to us, not something like this. We can give you the attention you need but you don’t have to be very public,” she added.

