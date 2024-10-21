Cine Europa 2024: Celebrating European Cinema at the University of the Philippines Cebu

Cine Europa, the annual European film festival, is set to make its historic debut at the University of the Philippines Cebu. It is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines and the EU Member States Embassies and their Cultural Institutes and Ukraine, as guest country.

This year’s Cine Europa will feature a diverse lineup of 11 critically acclaimed films from various European countries. Running from 22 to 27 October, the festival promises to bring a unique cultural experience to Cebu audiences, showcasing the richness and diversity of European cinema. All film screenings are for FREE on a first-come, first-served basis.

The carefully-curated selection of films for Cine Europa 27 includes the following

Mermaids Don’t Cry (Austria) – A heartwarming tale of friendship and courage. Taste of Freedom (Ukraine) – A powerful exploration of liberty and identity. The Strange Case of Jacky Calliou (France) – A story of mystical connections and self-discovery. The Other Side of Hope (Finland) – A poignant look at immigration and compassion. La Flota de Indias (Spain) – A historical adventure set against the backdrop of Spanish naval exploration. The Man Without Guilt (Slovenia) – A suspenseful drama about moral dilemmas. Long Story Short (Denmark) – A comedic yet touching narrative of missed opportunities and second chances. Icarus and the Minotaur (Luxembourg) – An animated film of ambition and tragedy. She Came at Night (Czech Republic)– A mysterious thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Diabolik (Italy) – A crime thriller inspired by the famous Italian comic. The Man with Answers (Cyprus) – A reflective journey about a man seeking purpose and closure.

This year’s edition marks the first time that Cine Europa will be held at the University of the Philippines Cebu, broadening the festival’s reach to students, film enthusiasts, and the general public. The collaboration between the European Union and UP Cebu with the curation of Assistant Professor Grace Marie Lopez, underlines a shared commitment towards promoting cultural exchange and enriching the local arts scene. Catch more updates of Cine Europa and Lawak Sinehan on their respective Facebook pages.