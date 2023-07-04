‘Cine Europa 26’ returns to Cebu with 8 European films

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cine Europa 26 begins its Visayas leg with its launch in Cebu.

All films will be screened for free at SM City Cebu from July 5 to July 7, 2023.

In a press statement, organizers said H. E. Luc Véron, European Union Ambassador, is set to launch Cine Europa 26 Cebu this Wednesday, July 5 with the screening of the Belgian film, Rien à Foutre.

This fictional film tells the story of Cassandra, a flight attendant who was floating through her life until she was forced to confront situations that she was running from.

In solidarity with Ukraine, Cine Europa will also present the Ukrainian film Lyuksemburh, Lyuksemburh – a funny film about two children in search of their father in Luxembourg.

The following are the other films that will be screened at the Cinema 1 of SM City Cebu on July 6-7:

• Marocco/Mikado, a co-produced drama from Romania and the Czech Republic about a father-daughter relationship faced with chaos and irreversible outcomes.

• OSS 117: From Africa with Love — OSS 117, France’s finest secret agent, heads to Africa for what could be his trickiest mission ever!

• Imad’s Barndom (“Imad’s Childhood”) – a Swedish-Latvian documentary about a family released from ISIS captivity and placed in a displaced persons’ camp in Kurdistan.

• Golata istina za grupa Zhuguli (“The Naked Truth about Zhugui”), from Bulgaria – a fictional film about a band that disbanded 30 years earlier and is being rounded back together for a 50th-anniversary concert.

• Girl, from Belgium – a film about a 15-year-old transgender girl who dreams of becoming a ballerina.

• Sweat, from Poland, is a film about a celebrity fitness motivator who is looking for true intimacy.

Organizers said admission to the screenings is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The EU brings 28 films from different EU member states as well as Ukraine as guest participant. These movies are available for in-person viewing in Metro Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Davao through July 16. /with PR

