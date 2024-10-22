LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to tropical storm Kristine

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspension of classes was declared in several areas in Cebu on Tuesday, October 22 due to bad weather brought by Tropical Storm #KristinePH.

As of 9 a.m., physical classes have been suspended in at least 11 localities.

LIST OF CLASS SUSPENSIONS IN CEBU

1. San Remigio – Elementary to Grade 12

2. Poro – All levels, private and public

3. Sibonga – All levels, from pre-school to senior high school

4. Daanbantayan – All levels, private and public

5. Medellin – All levels, private and public

6. Talisay – Elementary to high school, public schools (As to the private schools and Talisay City College, the decision to suspend classes is up to the school president)

7. Minglanilla – All levels

8. Liloan – All levels, private and public

9. Santa Fe- All levels

10. Madridejos – All levels, private and public

11. Bantayan – All levels

12. Mandaue City – Elementary and high school, private and public

On Tuesday, Kristine has intensified into a tropical storm. While it will not directly pass through Cebu, the storm will bring rains, including heavy ones, due to its trough or extensions.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has also issued several rainfall warning advisories in the Visayas, including Cebu, urging residents to stay vigilant and be prepared for heavy rains.

KRISTINE UPDATE

The latest severe weather bulletin from Pagasa located Kristine 390 kilometers East of Virac, Catanduanes.

It packs wind with speeds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph), and gustiness of up to 80 kph while moving at a westward direction at 15 kph.

The state weather bureau forecasted Kristine to make landfall over Isabela on Wednesday evening, October 23.

“It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday (25 October) evening,” they added.

Pagasa has also expanded the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) to 24 areas in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao.

Sea trips in Central Cebu have also been suspended due to rough seas.

