Duterte willing to attend Senate drug war probe – Dela Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the Senate probe on his war on drugs “regardless of who is presiding.”

His former police chief and now Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa confirmed this on Tuesday, October 22, as the Senate blue ribbon subcommittee sets its first hearing on Monday, Oct. 28.

“The former President told me that he is going to attend the Senate hearing regardless of who is presiding,” Dela Rosa said in a Viber message to reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, who is tasked to lead the probe, earlier told reporters that Duterte would be included in the list of resource persons invited to the first hearing of the panel next week.

In inviting the former leader, Pimentel cited his conversation with Dela Rosa, who indicated Duterte’s willingness to face the Senate probe.

Drug war probe

Initially, it was Dela Rosa who wanted to lead the investigation as chairman of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

However, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero advised Dela Rosa that it would be better if he or Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go would not lead the probe that may involve them lest they be accused of being biased.

The Senate leadership later decided to refer the matter to the Senate blue ribbon committee since it is the only panel in the upper chamber that is allowed to conduct a hearing motu propio.

But since the committee head, Sen. Pia Cayetano, is currently attending a summit on Energy, Pimentel has been tasked to preside over the hearings.

Dela Rosa said he would attend the probe, as he strongly rejected Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendaña’s call for him and Go to go on indefinite leave of absence from the Senate while the chamber is investigating the drug war.

“No. I have to confront the liars because the public deserves to know the truth,” the former top cop said.

Dela Rosa and Go were dragged into the House of Representatives’ investigation into the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

