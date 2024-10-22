cdn mobile

Jumapao, Velarde triumph in SUGBU doubles bowling tournament

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | October 22,2024 - 03:43 PM

Jumapao, Velarde triumph in SUGBU doubles bowling tournament

Jomar Jumapao (left) and Rey Velarde (right). | contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former national team member Jomar Jumapao and his partner Rey Velarde claimed victory in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Tournament last Sunday, October 20, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The duo displayed remarkable consistency throughout the four-game series, finishing with a total of 1,643 pinfalls.

After a modest start with 385 pinfalls in the opening round, they found their rhythm, posting impressive scores of 404, 438, and 416 in the remaining games to secure the championship.

ALSO READ:

SUGBU’s Richard Turner claims 2nd place at Bacolod bowling tilt

Calipay-Villa clinch SUGBU doubles tournament title

Sugbuanon Bowlers Shine at 2024 Philippine Senior Bowlers Open

Jumapao and Velarde outperformed the formidable pairing of Heber Alqueza and GJ Buyco, who settled for second place with a total of 1,590 pinfalls.

Alqueza and Buyco’s standout moment came in the second round, where they recorded 424 pinfalls, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap on the eventual champions.

Completing the top three were Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil, who tallied 1,588 pinfalls in their campaign.

The fourth spot was claimed by Luke Bolongan and Luther Tapaya, who finished with 1,569 pinfalls, while MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay rounded up the top five with 1,545 pinfalls.

In sixth place were Raymund Adlawan and Joma Avila, who posted a total of 1,533 pinfalls. Notably, they registered the highest single-game score of the tournament, knocking down a remarkable 453 pinfalls in the opening round.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bowling, cebu sports news, SUGBU doubles
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.