Jumapao, Velarde triumph in SUGBU doubles bowling tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former national team member Jomar Jumapao and his partner Rey Velarde claimed victory in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Tournament last Sunday, October 20, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The duo displayed remarkable consistency throughout the four-game series, finishing with a total of 1,643 pinfalls.

After a modest start with 385 pinfalls in the opening round, they found their rhythm, posting impressive scores of 404, 438, and 416 in the remaining games to secure the championship.

Jumapao and Velarde outperformed the formidable pairing of Heber Alqueza and GJ Buyco, who settled for second place with a total of 1,590 pinfalls.

Alqueza and Buyco’s standout moment came in the second round, where they recorded 424 pinfalls, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap on the eventual champions.

Completing the top three were Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil, who tallied 1,588 pinfalls in their campaign.

The fourth spot was claimed by Luke Bolongan and Luther Tapaya, who finished with 1,569 pinfalls, while MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay rounded up the top five with 1,545 pinfalls.

In sixth place were Raymund Adlawan and Joma Avila, who posted a total of 1,533 pinfalls. Notably, they registered the highest single-game score of the tournament, knocking down a remarkable 453 pinfalls in the opening round.

