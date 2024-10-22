Robbers in Lapu-Lapu jewelry store linked to Liloan robbery attempt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The two robbers who broke into an establishment in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, may also be responsible for burglarizing an insurance company in Liloan town on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that the Liloan Police Station had also recorded a robbery in their area, which occurred an hour before the incident in Lapu-Lapu City.

He stated that the suspects broke into an insurance company in Liloan around 3 a.m., where they also destroyed the roll-up door of the establishment.

However, the suspects were unable to steal anything from the said establishment.

“Pareho may gud sila ug profile unya naa po’y tattoo sa liog,” Torres said.

Based on CCTV footage, however, only one person was seen entering the establishment.

“Pero posible nga nagpaabot ra sa gawas ang iyang kauban,” he added.

At around 4 a.m., the suspects may have changed locations and robbed the apparel store in Lapu-Lapu City.

They also destroyed the store’s roll-up door to gain entry.

The suspects took a vault containing P7 million worth of jewelry, P500 in cash, and three cellular phones.

Torres said they are now coordinating with the Liloan Police Station regarding this incident.

They are also continuing to trace the areas where the suspects might have passed.

Based on their initial investigation, the suspects went to Mandaue City after committing the crime, riding a motorcycle.

