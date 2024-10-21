Robbers steal P7M worth of jewelry in Lapu-Lapu City burglary

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A total of P7 million worth of jewelry was taken by two robbers from an apparel and RTW store in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2021.

Based on the CCTV footage, two individuals broke into the Geewelry One Stop Apparel Shop.

The two suspects took the vault where the jewelry was kept.

Currently, authorities have not yet identified the suspects.

“As of now, padayon gihapon ang atong pag-follow up sa atong mga operatiba ug imbestigador sa Station 3 para ato tong ma-identify ang duha ka suspect nga nanglungkab,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said.

Torres stated that the two suspects destroyed the roll-up door of the store to gain entry.

After the suspects took the vault from the store, they immediately escaped using a motorcycle.

The vault contained P7 million worth of jewelry. They also took P500 cash and a cellular phone.

However, Torres clarified that the jewelry was not sold in that store but was intended for online selling.

Torres said they are also looking into the possibility that the incident may have been an inside job.

He mentioned that the suspects fled toward Mandaue City.

“Currently sir, nag-backtracking nami sa mga lugar nga giagian sa mga suspek,” he added.

