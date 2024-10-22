‘E-Patrol’: Talisay police see benefits of ‘e-bike powered trike’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Talisay City in southern Cebu will soon have a faster response time and can cover more areas to patrol as they now have an e-bike or an e-tricycle that can transport them to areas not usually covered by the patrol cars.

Called the “Talisay Police E-Patrol,” which is an e-bike-powered tricycle turned over recently to the Talisay City Police Station, this electric vehicle can provide more mobility to police especially in areas with small roads and in interior portions of the barangays of the city.

”Dako ni og ikatabang ang E-bike patrol tungod kay mao kini ang mosulod sa hilit nga mga lugar nga di masudlan sa patrol car,” said Cyril Velasco, who heads the Talisay City Advisory Council.

(The E-bike Patrol will be a big help because this can enter interior areas that cannot be reached by the patrol car.)

Velasco said this after the Talisay City Advisory Council turned over one e-tricycle to the Talisay City Police Station on October 22.

He said that this vehicle could particularly help the police in patroling interior portions of the barangay.

He also cited other benefits of the e-bike-powered tricycle as more convenient to use when ferrying an arrested individual than a motorcycle.

It seats 5 persons including the driver.

Aside from this, the E-Bike Patrol will also be used in admonishing e-bikes illegally parked in sidewalks.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that the “E-Patrol” could help a lot on their daily activities.

Paguyod said that they would be coordinating with the City of Talisay-Traffic Operation Development Authority (CT-TODA), especially in regulating the operation of e-bikes in the different barangays.

He was referring to e-bikes used as tricycles-for-hire that are plying interior portions of barangays.

Paguyod also reminded these e-bike drivers to avoid drinking alcohol while driving their e-bikes.

The police are also conducting a profiling of e-bike drivers to ensure the safety of their passengers.

