Close to 500 passengers stranded in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the cancellation of sea trips, close to 500 individuals were left stranded in various ports in Central Visayas, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) here said.

In its latest report, the PCG in the region (PCG-7) recorded a total of 490 passengers from 66 vessels stranded as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23.

They also noted 35 vessels, including motorbancas, taking shelter in ports.

Sea voyages to and from Central Visayas have been cancelled since Monday, October 22 due to threats of Tropical Storm Kristine.

The state weather bureau has also placed majority of the region under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1.

In Cebu, as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, TCWS No. 1 has been hoisted in 38 localities in the northern and central portions.

These are Alcantara, Argao, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Pinamungahan, Ronda, Liloan, Cebu City, Moalboal, Consolacion, Danao City, Borbon, Carmen, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, City of Carcar, Mandaue City, Catmon, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Cordova, Compostela, San Remigio, Balamban, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Asturias, Barili, Medellin, Sogod, Tabuelan, City of Talisay, and Camotes and Bantayan Islands.

The entire island of Bohol is also under TCWS No. 1.

With storm signals in effect, all sea vessels, regardless of their tonnage, are not permitted to sail.

The PCG -7 also reminded boat owners, including fisherfolks, not to sail to sea due to rough seas brought about by the bad weather.

