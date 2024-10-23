Kristine’s effects felt in Cebu: 4 missing, classes cancelled, buildings damaged

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Even if it was out of the storm’s path, Cebu was not spared by the effects of Tropical Storm Kristine.

The storm, which brought heavy rains and caused severe flooding in the Bicol region, has prompted local governments here to suspend classes, implement preemptive evacuation and cancel sea trips.

The bad weather also resulted in four people missing after their boats capsized while trying to sail from Leyte to Cebu, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) confirmed.

Missing

As of 12 noon on Wednesday, October 23, rescuers continue to search the fisherman for who went missing after the fishing boat capsized while sailing from Ormoc City to Camotes Island.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, October 22. Search and rescue personnel managed to save the other two fishermen from the same boat.

Three people also went missing after their banca capsized while traveling from Biasong in San Isidro town in Leyte to Daanbantayan town at the northernmost tip of Cebu province, the PDRRMO said.

Meanwhile, a fisherman who sailed on the seas of Dalaguete on Tuesday ended up on the shores of Loon, Bohol after his pump boat ran out of fuel.

The fisherman, identified as Carlos “Carling” Macan Casquejo, 73, of Barangay Banhigan, Dalaguete, Cebu, was fortunately safe.

Due to strong winds, Casquejo and his boat drifted to the shores of Canghangdon Occidental in Loon, Bohol.

Authorities here warned boat owners as well as shipping lines not to sail due to rough seas as a result of Kristine’s presence.

They also reminded the public that sea trips are prohibited in areas where storm signals are in effect.

Signal No. 1

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed several areas in Cebu under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on Wednesday.

Based on the 2 p.m. severe weather bulletin, the areas placed under TCWS No. 1 are those in the central and northern part of the province, including the capital Cebu City.

The others were Alcantara, Argao, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Pinamungahan, Ronda, Liloan, Moalboal, Consolacion, Danao City, Borbon, Carmen, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, City of Carcar, Mandaue City, Catmon, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Cordova, Compostela, San Remigio, Balamban, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Asturias, Barili, Medellin, Sogod, Tabuelan, City of Talisay, Bantayan Islands and Camotes Islands.

Under storm signal no. 1, moderate to strong wind with speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) are expected.

“Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Wind Signal No. 1,” warned Pagasa.

The strong wind felt in Cebu City, however, resulted in damages to several properties.

On Wednesday morning, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) temporarily closed off Arlington Pond Street in Cebu City due to falling debris.

Fortunately, no one was harmed.

With storm signals in effect, local governments here also decided to suspend classes as well as tourism activities.

All 51 localities in Cebu, including the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, cancelled in-person classes as safety precaution, the PDRRMO reported.

Stranded, Evacuation

Kristine’s presence also resulted in dozens of passengers stranded in various ports in Central Visayas, the Philippine Coast Guard in the region (PCG-7) reported.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, they recorded 457 stranded passengers.

Aside from cancellation of sea trips, preemptive evacuation in some localities were implemented.

Based on the same report from PDRRMO, they recorded a total of 383 individuals from Talisay City and Bantayan town who were temporarily relocated to safer areas.

Majority of these families were able to return to their homes on Wednesday noon.

Kristine’s forecast

Kristine has maintained its strength, with wind speeds reaching up to 85 kph and gustiness at 105 kph, as it makes its way to northern Luzon.

It was last located 155 kilometers East of Casiguran, Aurora.

Pagasa said Kristine will likely make landfall over Isabela between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, October 24.

They maintained their forecast that the storm may intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall, and that it may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Friday, October 25. / with reports from Futch Anthony Inso, Emmariel Ares, Paul Lauro

