‘Sparkling Spirits’: Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu celebrates 15 years with grand Christmas tree lighting

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Cebu, sparkled brighter than ever before as it celebrated the onset of the holiday season and 15 years of dedication to hospitality and excellence on October 18, 2024.

The grand Christmas tree lighting ceremony, themed “Sparkling Spirits: 15 years of lighting hopes and dreams,” was a night of warmth, gratitude, and celebration of long-lasting partnerships. It was an evening where every light on the tree mirrored the joy of shared milestones, and each ornament held the weight of countless cherished memories forged within Jpark’s walls.

Under the soft glow of chandeliers, the grand lobby of Jpark was dressed for the occasion, with silver and ruby accents cascading from the towering Christmas tree, standing as a symbol of the resort’s remarkable journey. As the lights of the tree were illuminated, a sense of pride and reflection filled the room.

Jpark Island Resort’s Chairman and President, Justin Uy, led the ceremonial lighting. His face was illuminated not just by the bulbs on the tree, but by the deep sense of gratitude that resonated through his words.

“Tonight, as we celebrate 15 beautiful years of JPark, we stand united under the theme ‘Sparking Spirits: 15 Years of Lighting Hopes and Dreams.’ This is not just a milestone, but a heartfelt celebration of the memories we have created together, the bonds we have formed, and the dreams we have nurtured,” Uy said.

Uy shared that the evening was not just about the twinkle of holiday lights, but about celebrating the staff, partners, and guests who have shaped Jpark into what it is today.

Joining Justin Uy were his family members: the Uy matriarch, Marcella Uy, CEO Jason Uy, and Corporate Secretary Jerry Uy. The event was also attended by industry leaders, top accounts, and esteemed personalities from Cebu’s tourism sector. The presence of Regional Director Judy Gabato from the Department of Tourism Central Visayas, Consul Generals Song, Sewon of Korea, and Hideaki Matsuo of Japan.

“As we gather for our Christmas tree lighting, let us take a moment to reflect on the impact we have had on so many lives. The flickering light of the tree symbolizes the joy and hope that will illuminate the future for generations to come,” Uy said.

The tree lighting was followed by an appreciation ceremony, where Jpark Island Resort expressed its gratitude to its top partners. Among those recognized were top domestic and corporate accounts, travel agencies, event planners, schools, and international accounts. These accolades were more than just acknowledgments but were tokens of a partnership rooted in shared aspirations and mutual growth.

The energy in the room was one of camaraderie, of celebrating victories together, as lucky attendees won exciting raffle prizes, adding a spark of fun and anticipation to the celebration.

As the evening came to a close, the soft glow of the Christmas tree cast a warm, hopeful light over the guests. For JPark Island Resort, the theme “Sparking Spirits” carried a deeper meaning, that every milestone and every achievement shines brighter when shared with those who have journeyed alongside them.

“Fifteen years ago, we took a leap of faith with a vision where families, grandparents, parents, kids, and grandkids, could come together, creating cherished memories in a luxurious and welcoming environment,” Chairman and President Justin Uy said.

