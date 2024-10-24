New LPA outside PAR unlikely to affect PH – Pagasa-Mactan

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 24,2024 - 10:37 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) recently formed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, according to a weather specialist from the state weather bureau.

Vhan Sabellano, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan), said that once it enters PAR within the next 24 hours, it will be named Leon.

Based on their latest monitoring at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, the LPA is unlikely to affect the Philippine landmass, according to Sabellano.

“Pero adto paman sad siya sa babaw pa hinuon. Dili siya muduol (sa landmass) unya igo lang siya na mo re-curve padung na siya sa Japan,” Sabellano said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA lifted Storm Signal No. 1 in Cebu on Thursday as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine passed through the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, the center of STS Kristine was located in the vicinity of Aguinaldo, Ifugao, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, gusts of up to 160 km/h, and a central pressure of 985 hPa.

Kristine is expected to cross northern Luzon over the next 12 hours and may move over the waters west of the Ilocos Region by Thursday afternoon or evening.

It will then continue west-northwest over the West Philippine Sea and exit PAR on Friday afternoon, October 25. /clorenciana

