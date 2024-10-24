Mikel Rama nominated for vacant Cebu City Council seat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lawyer Mikel Francisco Rama, son of dismissed Mayor Michael Rama, has been nominated to fill the vacant seat in the 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) of Cebu City.

Councilor Philip Zafra made the nomination during a privilege speech on Wednesday, October 23, after Councilor Donaldo Hontiveros became vice mayor.

Hontiveros assumed the role of vice mayor on October 11, 2024, after taking his oath before Barangay Captain Ana Tabal of Barangay Tabunan, a mountain barangay. This came after Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia officially assumed the mayoral seat on October 9, 2024.

Hontiveros and Garcia’s assumption of new roles was prompted by the dismissal of Michael Rama, who was found guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct by the Ombudsman for appointing two of his wife’s brothers as casual employees at City Hall.

The ruling, dated September 9, 2024, not only removed Rama from office but also stripped him of his eligibility, retirement benefits, and barred him from holding any future government positions. This series of events led to a vacancy in the Cebu City Council, as Hontiveros had to vacate his council post after stepping into his new role.

In his nomination speech, Zafra said he is confident in Mikel’s ability to serve in the City Council. He noted Mikel’s qualifications as a lawyer and his lifelong exposure to public service, having been mentored by his father, the long-serving Cebu City official.

“Mikel is not only a lawyer with a deep understanding of the law but also someone who has been guided by his father, learning from decades of public service experience,” Zafra said.

Mikel’s nomination now awaits approval by the President of the Philippines, as mandated by law, which states that in cases where a vacancy in the council is left by an independent candidate, the president appoints a replacement upon recommendation from the city’s council.

Copies of the resolution nominating the Mikel have been furnished to the Office of the President, the Executive Secretary, and various offices of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for consideration.

On October 3, Mikel filed his Certificate of Candidacy for city councilor in the 2025 elections. He is running under the coalition of Partido BARUG-Team Rama and BagOng Sugbo, with his father serving as the coalition’s standard bearer. /clorenciana

