Cargo vessel runs aground in Minglanilla

By: Morexette Marie Erram, Paul Lauro - Senior Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | October 24,2024 - 04:37 PM

Cargo vessel runs aground in Minglanilla. LCT Golden Bella was moored in the seawaters in Minglanilla when two of its anchors got loose. Strong winds led it to drift close to the shores of Brgy. Calajoan in Minglanilla. | PCG-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A cargo vessel ran aground off the coast of Minglanilla town, southern Cebu due to strong wind and rough seas brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

Fortunately, no one was harmed as Coast Guard personnel started hull inspection of the ship, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) said.

Why cargo vessel ran aground

Ensign Abel Lomboy, spokesperson of PCG-7), said the vessel LCT Golden Bella, which came all the way from Tawi-Tawi, had been moored at the seas of  Minglanilla.

But on Wednesday, October 23, its two anchors broke. It was blown off course by strong wind and rough seas, drifting closer to the shores of Brgy. Calajoan.

The PCG-7 will be conducting hull inspection on the vessel and will deploy divers to check any damage and signs of oil leak.

They would also be towing the vessel away from the shore using a tugboat once high tide would come in, said Lomboy.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality located 19 kilometers south of Cebu City. 

