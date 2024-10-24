Kristine also felt in Mandaue, Cebu: Strong wind fell trees

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some trees in different barangays in Mandaue City have fallen due to strong winds brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

On Thursday, morning, Oct. 24, an old tree fell in Zone Sayote, Barangay Paknaan. The tree fell on a parked motorcycle and damaged the nearby house.

While on Wednesday, some trees were also uprooted in Barangays Umapad and Paknaan. Other than the trees, a tarpaulin of a billboard in Barangay Subangdaku was almost torn away by the strong winds and the flapping tarpaulin nearly hit the electric wires.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said that the fallen trees were already cleared with the help of the barangay disaster teams.

Ybañez said no injured persons were reported. No families were also evacuated and that no flooding was experienced.

Pagasa has already lifted Storm Signal No. 1 in Cebu on Thursday morning, October 24, as the storm passed through the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Gawad Kalasag Seal

Meanwhile, Mandaue City was part of the top 3 from the 33 Highly Urbanized Cities in the country to be awarded the National Gawad Kalasag Seal 2024 for Local DRRM Council and Office Category.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, representatives from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) visited Mandaue City to validate the documents submitted regarding programs, activities, response, and initiatives implemented regarding disaster preparedness. They also looked into the facility and equipment.

Representing the NDRRMC were personnel from the Office of the Civil Defense, National Economic and Development Authority, and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The Mandaue CDRRMO also received the Gawad Kalasag Seal in 2023 and 2022 as beyond compliant LGU in Local DRRM Council and Office Category.

“[It is significant] for the city government for our vision to be a smart resilient city,” said Ybañez.

