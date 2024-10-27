Kristine: 85 dead, 158 areas under state of calamity, 5.7M affected

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 158 cities and municipalities were declared under a state of calamity due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) gave the figure during its 8 a.m. situational report on Sunday.

78 areas in Bicol Region are under a state of calamity.

This is followed by Calabarzon with 63, Eastern Visayas with 13, and one each in Ilocos Region, Soccsksargen, Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region.

Death Toll

Meanwhile, the death toll due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine is at 85.

This is based on the report from the Office of the Civil Defense on Saturday.

Forty-eight of these deaths are in Calabarzon, followed by Bicol region with 28.

According to the agency, the weather disturbance has affected 1.4 million families or 5.7 million individuals nationwide.

More than 382,000 took shelter in over 7,400 evacuation centers across the country, while more than 178,000 evacuated elsewhere.

The government has rolled out over P562 million worth of assistance to the affected families.

Tropical Storm Leon

In a related news, Pagasa’s latest cyclone update showed that Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) will remain far from the Philippine landmass.

No wind signal was raised in any parts of the country.

However, Pagasa said Leon may affect Extreme Northern Luzon.

Signal No. 1 may also be hoisted over Cagayan Valley and the northeastern portion of the Bicol Region by Sunday night.

Leon was last monitored 1,195 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

