Pagasa: Leon travels faster over PH Sea, might reach signal no. 2

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) increased its speed as it continued to move westward over the Philippine Sea, according to the state weather service.

In its 11 a.m. cyclone update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Leon was monitored 1,075 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

“This tropical cyclone is expected to gradually intensify in the next 24 hours and may reach severe tropical storm category tomorrow and typhoon category on Tuesday,” Pagasa reported.

ALSO READ:

Tropical storm Leon won’t impact Cebu, fair weather expected

Storm Kong-rey gains speed as it approaches PH waters

Storm Leon hovers over PH Sea; it is forecast to remain far from landmass

Leon remains far from the country’s landmass, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, and gusts of up to 80 kph. It is moving at 30 kph.

The storm is expected to influence the southwesterly wind flow, which may affect Visayas, Mindanao and the western portion of Southern Luzon.

Similar to what it earlier reported, Pagasa said Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over Cagayan Valley and the northeastern portion of the Bicol Region by Sunday night or Monday morning.

“The highest wind signal which may be hoisted during the occurrence of Leon is Wind Signal No. 2,” it noted.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP