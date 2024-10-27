Toledo Trojans poised for PCAP Southern Division sweep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans are on the brink of an impressive southern division sweep in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup, having extended their perfect record to 21-0 as the playoffs looms.

On Saturday night, the Trojans secured back-to-back victories, positioning themselves favorably with only two elimination round matches remaining before the playoff stage.

In a thrilling encounter, Toledo narrowly edged past the Iloilo Kisela Knights with an 11-10 victory. They followed this with a commanding performance against the Arriba Iriga, 16.5 to 4.5. These wins not only cemented Toledo City’s standing at the top of the southern division but also ensured a significant advantage heading into the playoffs.

ALSO READ:

Chess: Toledo Xignex Trojans eye sweep of PCAP elimination round

Toledo Trojans stay unbeaten in PCAP Wesley So Cup

Toledo Xignex Trojans stretch unbeaten streak to 13-0 in PCAP SGM Wesley So Cup

Should the Trojans claim victory in their final two elimination round matches that were supposedly held last week, but moved to another date due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, they would achieve a historic milestone.

That milestone would be completing the round unbeaten—a feat that would likely generate crucial momentum as they pursue the championship title.

The clash against Iloilo proved to be a hard-fought battle. Toledo excelled in the blitz round, securing a 4-3 lead, but faced challenges in the rapid segment. Notably, International Master (IM) Joel Pimentel managed to defeat fellow IM Prin Laohawirapap of Thailand in the blitz, although he subsequently lost in the rapid round.

Despite this setback, the Trojans found strength in the performances of Arena International Master (AIM) Melizah Ruth Carreon and Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr., along with Diego Abraham Capariño, who each delivered critical victories against Rhea Jean Rafols, National Master (NM) Cesar Mariano, and Lloyd Lanciola, respectively.

The teams concluded the rapid round in a tie, 7-all, clinching the match with a final score of 11-10.

Following the tough match against Iloilo, the Trojans enjoyed an easier victory against Iriga, dominating with a 6.5-1.5 lead in the blitz round and further establishing their prowess with an 11-3 win in the rapid round.

The Camarines Soaring Eagles trail the Trojans in the southern division standings with a 15-6 record, while the Iloilo Kisela Knights sit at 12-9, and the Davao Chess Eagles follow closely with an 11-10 slate.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP