Chess: Toledo Xignex Trojans eye sweep of PCAP elimination round

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans are just three victories away from completing a flawless run through the elimination round of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup.

The Trojans continued their dominance this past weekend, securing their 19th consecutive win and maintaining an unblemished record in the Southern Division standings. They posted commanding victories against the Pasig City Grassroots Knights and the Davao Chess Eagles, further solidifying their top position.

In a one-sided contest, Toledo dismantled the Knights with a resounding 19-2 final score before dispatching Davao 15-6 in their second match of the day.

With these back-to-back wins, the Trojans now sit comfortably atop the Southern Division, boasting of a 19-0 record.

Their nearest competitors, the Camarines Soaring Eagles, trail with a 13-6 slate, followed by the Iloilo Kisela Knights at 11-8 and Davao with a 10-9 record.

The Trojans’ performance this season has been a stark contrast to their previous campaign, where they finished second in the elimination round with a 17-8 record. Despite their impressive run last season, which saw them reach the grand finals, they fell short of the championship, settling for a runner-up finish.

This year, they are more prepared to go all the way.

In their rout of Pasig City, the Trojans delivered a clean sweep in the blitz round, winning 7-0. Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr. led the charge on Board 1 with consecutive victories over Aron Joshua Toledo in both the blitz and rapid rounds.

The Trojans’ roster, which includes Jayson Levin Tapia, Arena FIDE Master (AFM) Melizah Ruth Carreon, International Master (IM) Angelo Young, Virgen Gil Ruaya, and IM Rico Mascarinas, dominated across the board.

All players secured wins in both the blitz and rapid rounds, with the exception of Diego Abraham Capariño, who fell to Amber Mariana Maravilla in the rapid round, resulting in a 12-2 scoreline for that stage.

Against Davao, Toledo continued their strong outing, claiming a 5-2 lead in the blitz round. GM Antonio Jr. once again set the tone on Board 1, sweeping FIDE Master (FM) Sander Severino in both the blitz and rapid rounds. The Trojans capped the match with a 10-4 win in the rapid portion.

With three games remaining, the Trojans have their sights set on completing an unprecedented perfect run through the elimination phase, further strengthening themselves as the team to beat heading into the playoffs.

