Leon: It may turn into severe tropical storm or typhoon – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) is expected to develop into a severe tropical storm in the next 24 hours as it slighly intensified over the Philippine Sea.

This was according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Sunday, October 28.

Leon “may reach severe tropical storm category tomorrow and typhoon category on Tuesday” and it “may also undergo rapid intensification,” said Pagasa in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Leon’s effects may prompt Pagasa to raise Signal No. 1 over Cagayan Valley or the northeastern portion of the Bicol Region by Sunday night or Monday morning.

The storm is also expected to bring gusty conditions (strong to gale-force) over the following areas:

Palawan

Romblon

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Masbate

Most of Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Camiguin

Leon was last monitored 1,000 kilometers east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kph.

It may pass very close or make landfall in Taiwan or the southwestern portion of the Ryukyu Islands, Pagasa added.

