Cebu City: Woman jailed for scratching cars after Halloween party

By: Morexette Erram and Paul Lauro - Senior Multimedia Reporter and Correspondent - CDN Digital

By: Morexette Erram and Paul Lauro - Senior Multimedia Reporter and Correspondent - CDN Digital | October 28,2024 - 09:02 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman’s Halloween Party ended in jail after she was accused of “running amuck’ in an auto shop compound and damaging some vehicles in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City last Sunday, October 27.

Police in Mabolo responded to a complaint from a manager of an auto repair shop along Logarta Avenue that a person had been causing disturbance in their establishment.

The suspect turned out to be a 24-year-old partygoer whom investigators suspected had been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

READ MORE

High school principal jailed over sex charges

Cebu’s triple treat: Food, cars, and construction all set for September

‘Army of Darkness’ is the ultimate throwback horror-comedy to enjoy Halloween

Based on initial investigations, the woman took a taxi on her way home around 12 a.m. on Sunday.

However, she asked the driver to stop in front of an auto shop along Logarta Avenue in Brgy. Mabolo so that she could use the restroom.

The woman entered the compound of the auto shop, but shortly after, she started shouting, police said.

She allegedly went wild and scratched the vehicles parked inside using the handcuffs she had as part of her Halloween costume.

The 43-year-old manager of the auto shop, Reyna Suerte, then had to intervene and place her under citizen’s arrest. Suerte then called the police for assistance and turned the woman over to them.

Police said the woman, who remained in detention as of this posting, would face a charge of malicious mischief.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP