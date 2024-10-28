Cebu City Hall employees may get year-end bonus by Nov. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Workers at the Cebu City Hall can expect to receive their year-end bonus and cash gift earlier than scheduled.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Monday, October 28, announced that the city government will fast-track the release of the year-end bonus and cash gift.

They may start getting their financial incentives as early as November 2, said Garcia.

“I have directed the department heads concerned. As long as mapaspas ang process ang payroll and city treasurer’s, ma release na on November 2,” he told City Hall personnel after Monday’s flag-raising ceremony.

The year-end bonus is equivalent to an employee’s monthly pay while the cash gift is worth P5,000.

Garcia’s announcement also came after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) approved the earlier release of government personnel’s yearend bonus and cash gift.

Meanwhile, the mayor requested the City Council to act on the third supplemental budget so the executive can also begin processing wage adjustments and the remaining bonuses for all employees this year.

Supplemental Budget 3, which will allow the executive to tap P300 million into the city’s coffers and insert it as part of this year’s budget, contains appropriations for the employees’ wage hikes, and Christmas bonuses for the city’s regular, casual, job order and barangay workers.

“So pangadji sad mo nga ig December first week, ato sad i-release ang inyong bonus. So, I hope that they (the Council) would fast track the approval of SB 3 kay para sa first week of December, release na inyong Christmas bonus,” he added.

