Kerwin Espinosa shooting: Public told to avoid speculations about attack

TACLOBAN CITY – The Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO) called on the public to avoid speculations on the recent shooting of self-confessed drug lord and Albuera mayoralty bet Kerwin Espinosa.

In a statement Monday, LPPO director Col. Dionisio Apas, Jr. said they are investigating the April 10 shooting.

“We call on the public to support the investigation by avoiding speculation that could hinder the process. Community cooperation and vigilance are vital in ensuring accountability and transparency throughout the proceedings,” he said.

Espinosa was shot and wounded while campaigning in Barangay Tinag-an.

Supporters of Espinosa believe the shooting is politically motivated, noting that his opponent in the mayoral race, Vince Rama, is the brother-in-law of Lucy Torres-Gomez, the wife of Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez.

Incumbent Mayor Sixto Dela Victoria is running for reelection, making it a three-way fight.

Espinosa is supporting the candidacy of reelectionist Gomez’s rival, former Court of Appeals Associate Justice Vicente Veloso III.

He questioned the presence of seven Ormoc City cops inside a compound where the suspect went after the shooting.

Gomez dismisssed Espinosa’s claims as lies.

He said there was no hot pursuit as claimed by Espinosa. Instead, Albuera cops barged into a private beach resort where the Ormoc City police officers were having dinner.

Espinosa is also questioning why the seven Ormoc cops were not brought before the Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings on April 11.

Apas said the seven officers were not eligible for inquest proceedings due to the absence of direct evidence and lack of eyewitnesses placing them at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the results of the forensic examinations are expected Monday. (PNA)

