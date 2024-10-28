UP Cebu pulls another upset in CESAFI Men’s Football Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons continued their surprising campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Football Tournament, securing a stunning 2-1 victory against the heavily favored University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Sunday, October 27, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The Fighting Maroons already stole the spotlight in their first win on October 13, when they upset the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 1-0.

Building on this momentum, they now delivered a more emphatic victory, rallying back from an early deficit to defeat the Jaguars.

UP Cebu initially found themselves on the back foot as Kirk Justine Alabati struck early for USJ-R, placing the Jaguars ahead 1-0 with a clinical finish in the 13th minute.

However, the Fighting Maroons demonstrated remarkable resilience, leveling the score in the 42nd minute with a strike from Jaybe Abasolo.

GAME-WINNING GOAL

With both teams battling intensely, the match remained deadlocked until the 83rd minute, when Gideon Amora broke through the Jaguars’ defense to net the game-winning goal.

This victory propelled UP Cebu to the No. 2 spot in the standings, now boasting a 2-1 record. They trail only the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, who defended their top spot with a narrow 1-0 win over USPF earlier on Sunday.

USC’s victory was sealed by Christian Vierh Agot, whose solitary goal in the 42nd minute helped the defending six-time champions maintain an unblemished 3-0 record, accumulating nine points as they head into the tournament’s second round.

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

In the high school division, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves extended their dominance, defeating the USJ-R Baby Jaguars 2-0.

Mark Talingting and Czar Robert Daanoy found the back of the net in the 30th and 38th minutes, respectively, pushing DBTC to a commanding 5-0 record and securing their position atop the standings with 15 points.

USJ-R, meanwhile, slipped to a 1-1-3 slate.

In the other high school match, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles played out a 2-2 draw against the USC Baby Warriors.

Goals from Zidane Canete and Jared Almendras in the 20th and 64th minutes kept SHS-AdC in contention, while USC responded through Grazzel Cody Abatayo and Stephen Marq Cantago, who scored in the 40th and 74th minutes, respectively.

The draw placed SHS-AdC at a 1-3-1 record, while USC remains winless with a 0-2-3 record.

