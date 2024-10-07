Cesafi football: Defending champions off to rousing starts 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves put up convincing performances in their respective title-retention bids of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Football Tournament on Sunday, October 6, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football pitch.

USC, reigning six-time champions in the men’s division, secured a 2-0 victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons.

The Warriors took control early, with John Cyril Sinoy finding the back of the net in the 28th minute. They sealed their win late in the match as Niño Gianpaolo Pastrana struck in the 85th minute to ensure a smooth start to their season.

In the high school division, the DBTC Greywolves, three-peat defending champions, dispatched the University of San Carlos-Basic Education Department (USC-BED) Warriors with a convincing 2-0 win.

The Greywolves were clinical in the first half, with Czar Robert Daanoy opening the scoring in the 30th minute, followed by a second from Mark Anthony Talingting in the 44th minute. Despite USC-BED’s efforts to mount a comeback, the Greywolves maintained their lead to begin their campaign in strong fashion.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, last season’s high school runners-up, also opened their season with a 2-0 victory over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Kian Pimentel and Zidane Cañete scored within a rapid four-minute span, netting goals in the 21st and 25th minutes, respectively.

Meanwhile, in another men’s division match, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) narrowly defeated USJ-R, 1-0.

John Rey Arino scored the game’s lone goal in the 38th minute, ensuring USPF’s winning start to the tournament.

