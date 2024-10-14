UP shocks USPF in first Cesafi Men’s Football win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons staged a huge upset in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Football Tournament after beating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 1-0, on Sunday, October 13, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The Fighting Maroons who came as heavy underdogs against the Panthers stained USPF’s erstwhile unbeaten record, tying it to a 1-1 slate in the four-team competition in the Cesafi football tournament.

John Zhrel Sala’s lone goal in the 16th minute lifted UP Cebu to its first win in Cesafi history.

USPF had several golden opportunities to win the match, but none of it went through, including a penalty shot that didn’t go in.

In the other college match, the reigning six-peat champions, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, defeated the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 2-1.

John Cyril Sinoy shone in USC’s win by scoring all of his team’s goals in the 35th and 41st minutes, while Dylan Kane Dela Fuente prevented USJ-R from a shutout defeat with his 57th minute goal.

USJ-R now has a 0-2 slate after losing to USC, while the latter improved to a 2-0 card in the team standings.

In the high school division, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) shocked the defending champions, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves to a 1-1 draw.

Ray Agustine Abuzo slotted the first goal for DBTC in the 48th minute, but Adam Clinton Lee refused to give the latter the victory after he nailed his penalty kick in the 54th minute for the Magis Eagles, ending their match with a draw.

Despite the draw, DBTC has a commanding 5-0 record in the high school division, while Ateneo has a 1-3-1 (win-draw-loss) record.

