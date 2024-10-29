Daily Gospel, October 29

This is the Daily Gospel for today, October 28, 2024, which is Tuesday of the thirtieth week of ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 13, 18-21.

Jesus said, “What is the Kingdom of God like? To what can I compare it?

It is like a mustard seed that a person took and planted in the garden. When it was fully grown, it became a large bush and ‘the birds of the sky dwelt in its branches.’”

Again he said, “To what shall I compare the kingdom of God?

It is like yeast that a woman took and mixed in with three measures of wheat flour until the whole batch of dough was leavened.”

