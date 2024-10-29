Leon: DND calls for mandatory evacuation in high risk areas

MANILA – Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., also the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chair, called for the immediate implementation of forced and mandatory evacuations in areas identified as high risk due to possible adverse effects of Severe Tropical Storm Leon.

In response to the directives, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) swiftly issued a memorandum directing all local government units to comply with the order.

“This measure is very crucial to save lives. Being proactive will save lives. It’s better to take action now than to regret later and lose lives,” read the memorandum signed by DILG Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Lord Villanueva.

Proactive measures

Teodoro also emphasized the importance of proactive measures.

“Let’s continue to be proactive, especially with Bicol’s current situation where several towns and cities remain under water. We always aim for zero casualty in the event of disasters, so we strongly urge the public to heed our protocols,” he said.

Local chief executives must execute forced evacuations as necessary, in accordance with Republic Act 10121 (Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act) and the Local Government Code, ensuring that residents in high-risk areas promptly relocate to designated evacuation centers or safe areas.

Meanwhile, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) administrator, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, said the order came as the national government intensifies efforts to assist those affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

Food packs sent

During a press conference at the OCD Operations Center in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Nepomuceno said family food packs, hygiene kits, and other aid have been sent to over 46,711 families in Region 1 (Ilocos Region), along with support for 34,600 families in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) and 86,600 families in Calabarzon.

In Region 5 (Bicol), he reported that approximately PHP5 million worth of assistance has been dispatched to typhoon victims, while over 62 families in Region 6 (Western Visayas) have also received aid.

However, in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), only 30 percent of the 107,804 families in need have received assistance.

“We have enough prepositioned items including water filtration machines,” Nepomuceno assured.

As Several Tropical Storm Leon is forecast to intensify into a typhoon within 24 hours, the government is implementing precautionary measures.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Leon has further intensified, now packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

The center of the eye was estimated based on all available data 725 km east of Echague, Isabela.

Impact on agriculture

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DA-DRRM) Operations Center is also bracing for the possible impact of Leon in the agriculture sector.

In its latest bulletin late Monday, the DA-DRRM said its regional offices are now activated immediately after its assessment and response to the previous onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami).

It has prepositioned the agricultural inputs for distribution to provide quick recovery for farmers whose production may be at risk due to Leon.

The DA-DRRM also assured close coordination and information exchange with the national, regional, and local government units to expedite assessment and aid distribution.

“Mobilization of KADIWA trucks as logistical assistance for transport of agricultural commodities (was also undertaken),” it added.

Earlier, the DA deployed various Kadiwa ng Pangulo trucks to deliver the National Food Authority’s (NFA) relief rice to Kristine-hit areas.

Over PHP2 billion worth of assistance is also available to at least 74,554 affected farmers including agricultural inputs, loanable funds, quick response funds, and indemnification funds. (PNA)

