Leon: It is now a typhoon, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Tuesday that Severe Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) had intensified into a typhoon.

According to Pagasa in its 10 a.m. tropical cyclone update, that Leon is now packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center.

Its current wind speed is 20 kph stronger than the last recorded speed at 5 a.m. Monday.

Leon also has a gustiness of up to 160 kph, according to Pagasa.

Typhoon Leon was last spotted some 590 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

As of this posting time, 21 areas in Luzon and two in the Visayas remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

