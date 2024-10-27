Tropical storm Leon won’t impact Cebu, fair weather expected

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | October 27,2024 - 10:40 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas will have a generally fair weather until October 31, Thursday.

This was according to Jos

eph Merlas, weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, on Sunday, Oct. 27.

“Generally is naa tay partly cloudy to a times cloudy skies, and ang ulan more on isolated tungod na sa localized thunderstorms,” Merlas said.

Merlas added that despite Tropical Storm Leon entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), it won’t have a direct impact on the Philippine landmass.

TS Leon will not make landfall in any part of the country, he said.

“Medyo layo rapud siya diri sa Visayas mao nang fair weather condition gihapon ta in Metro Cebu with chances of localized thunderstorms,” he said.

Sea and wind conditions will be moderate to rough in Central Visayas, according to Merlas.

READ: New LPA outside PAR unlikely to affect PH – Pagasa-Mactan

As TS Leon continues to move within the PAR, any gale warnings issued would be due to the storm’s enhancement in Eastern Visayas, Merlas explained.

“Sa whole Central Visayas area [is] moderate to rough seas. Rough seas gyud kay mas duol ni (Leon) sa eastern seaboard so sila gyud ang medyo balodon kumpara sa the rest of Central Visayas,” Merlas said.

Meanwhile, the temperature for Cebu until October 31 will range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

As of 5 a.m. on Sunday, TS Leon was located 1,195 km east of Central Luzon, with maximum winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h, moving westward at 20 km/h.

Pagasa said in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin that TS Leon may make landfall in the Ryukyu Islands in Okinawa, Japan, in early November. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP