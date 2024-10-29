cdn mobile

NBA: Booker scores 30, Durant 33 as Suns give Lakers its 1st loss

By: Associated Press October 29,2024 - 02:08 PM

NBA: Booker scores 30, Durant 33 as Suns give Lakers its 1st loss, In photo is Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns handling the ball under pressure from Gabe Vincent #7 and Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. | Photo by Christian Petersen/ Getty Images via AFP

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball under pressure from Gabe Vincent #7 and Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. | Photo by Christian Petersen/ Getty Images via AFP

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 33 points, Kevin Durant added 30 and the Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-105 on Monday night.

The Lakers took an 83-76 advantage into the fourth, but couldn’t hold on, suffering their first loss of the season after winning three in a row. Durant made back-to-back jumpers to give the Suns a 105-101 lead with 2:17 left.

NBA: Booker scores 30, Durant 33 as Suns give Lakers its 1st loss, Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 109-105. | Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images via AFP

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 109-105. | Photo by Christian Petersen | Getty Images via AFP

LeBron James responded with a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to cut the margin to 105-104, but the Lakers never regained the lead. James finished with 11 points, narrowly extending his NBA-record streak of at least 10 points in a game to 1,226.

The Suns bounced back from an early 18-point deficit to get the win. The Lakers beat the Suns 123-116 on Friday at home after climbing out of an early 22-point hole.

Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer with 5:16 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 26-8 lead, but the Suns rallied to take a 50-48 lead by halftime. L.A.’s Anthony Davis scored 20 points before the break on 9-of-14 shooting. He finished with 29.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. | Photo by Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. | Photo by Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Takeaways

Lakers: The most impressive part of L.A.’s early burst was that James didn’t even take a shot as the team built an 18-point lead. Davis continues to excel as the team’s primary offensive option, shooting 12 for 24 and adding 15 rebounds. James had a tough night, shooting just 3 of 14 from the field.

Suns: It was a rough game for starting center Jusuf Nurkic, who scored just two points in 15 minutes. He was coming off his best game of the season — an 18-point, 14-rebound effort in Saturday’s win over the Mavericks.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sit on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.| Photo by Christian Petersen /Getty Images via AFP)

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sit on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.| Photo by Christian Petersen /Getty Images via AFP)

Key moment

Phoenix’s Royce O’Neale hit a crucial 15-foot floater to give the Suns a 107-104 lead with 1:25 left.

Key stat

There were six ties and 14 lead changes.

Up next

Lakers visit Cleveland on Wednesday, and Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

