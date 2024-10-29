CESAFI Giants Collide: UV, UC to clash on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.(Cesafi) collegiate basketball archrivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, will clash in the much anticipated “Battle of Unbeaten” teams on Thursday, October 31, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV and UC are considered the most notable and storied rivalries in collegiate basketball in Cebu. In their matchup last year, UV was far the better team beating UC, 67-55, in the elimination round.

The Green Lancers, led by head coach Gary Cortes, went on to clinch their 15th CESAFI title, capping off their season with a Best-of-Three Finals victory against the Webmasters.

UV enters Thursday’s game not only with a perfect 5-0 record but also with a proven core that captured the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) national title earlier this year in Legazpi, Albay.

Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda, explosive guard Raul Gentallan, and team captain Jimpaul Amistoso are expected to lead the charge, supported by key players Ivan Alsola, AJ Sacayan, Froiland Maglasang, Rovello Robles, and PJ Taliman.

Three-squad rotation

UC, hot on UV’s heels with a 4-0 record, will rely on its talented core from last season, including Michael Diaz, Jhiey Paraldo, Jasper Pacaña, Luther Leonard, Ray Charles Libatog, and Danie Boy Lapiz.

UC’s lineup has seen impactful additions this season, bolstering their depth and allowing head coach Kern Sesante to deploy a three-squad rotation.

New faces like rebounding ace McSteven Ursal, sharpshooter Jepherson Nonol, and former UC Baby Webmasters standouts Johncel Borjal and Arnold Minoza Jr. bring added versatility and firepower to UC’s roster.

With both teams unbeaten, the “Battle of the Unbeatens” promises to be an exciting duel, with tip-off set for 6:45 p.m.. Fans can expect an intense matchup as these two powerhouse squads vie to keep their perfect records intact before taking a break this Halloween.

