CESAFI: UV logs fourth win, ties UC for top spot in standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending champions, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, made easy work on the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs with a dominant 84-53 victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night, October 22, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the win, UV improved to 4-0, tying their archrivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, for the top spot in the men’s division standings.

However, the deadlock is expected to be temporary, as UC is set to face fellow unbeaten team, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs (3-0), in a highly anticipated matchup tomorrow at 6:45 PM.

READ: UV nabs 3rd straight win in dominant victory over CIT-U

The outcome of that game will determine whether UV holds onto first place or is briefly displaced by UC.

During the game, the Green Lancers set the tone early, jumping out to an 11-point lead, 16-5, by the end of the first quarter.

READ: Cesafi 24: UV Green Lancers escape USJ-R Jaguars

They continued their aggressive play in the second period, extending their lead to 20, 29-9, before closing out the half with a commanding 42-17 advantage.

It was a one-sided affair throughout, as UV led by as many as 32 points, 81-49, late in the game.

READ: Green Lancers edge Warriors, stay undefeated in Cesafi

The Green Lancers, coached by five-time CESAFI champion Gary Cortes, dominated in every aspect of the contest.

Their bench outscored CRMC’s reserves 51-31, while they also controlled the paint with a 48-22 scoring edge and capitalized on second-chance opportunities (18-7). UV’s aggressive defense forced turnovers, converting them into 38 points compared to CRMC’s 20.

Zylle Cabellon led the charge for UV with 13 points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Filipino-American rookie Brian Fichter Jr. made the most of his 15 minutes on the floor, contributing 10 points, three steals, and two rebounds in his longest stint of the season so far.

Raul Gentallan, UV’s top scorer this season, had a quiet night with eight points, while sharpshooter AJ Sacayan added nine.

For the Mustangs, who dropped to 1-3 on the season, Earl Laniton posted a game-high 21 points along with six rebounds and five steals. Keaton Clyde Tabornal added 14 points, but CRMC struggled to match UV’s firepower and depth.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP