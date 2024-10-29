MFC Cebu shines in inaugural Rongcales Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The young booters of Makati Football Club (MFC) Cebu once again displayed their football prowess after emerging as champions in the mixed U5 division of the inaugural Rongcales Football Cup held over the weekend at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

MFC Cebu secured the top spot in the mixed U5 division that featured a league-type format. Shining brightly among MFC Cebu’s team was Kiah Rongcales.

Rongcales, a five-year-old striker who is in his third year in playing football, displayed his huge potential after winning the “Most Valuable Player” plum in the Mixed U5 division.

He and his team outperformed Giuseppe FC to claim first place in the two-day tournament.

In addition to Rongcales’ MVP award, teammates Gabe Eborda and Drake Pataytay were recognized for their exceptional contributions, receiving the “Best Defender” and “Best Midfielder” awards, respectively.

Rongcales’ achievements didn’t stop there. In the mixed U7 division, he reinforced Cebu Football Club (CFC) Academy, helping them clinch the title in a standout performance that saw his teammate Choco Javier honored as the division’s MVP.

Cebu FC Academy added further success, securing two titles overall, including the U15 boys’ division crown.

Other championship teams in their respective divisions included Cebu Urduja (Ladies Open), JR Impas FC (Men’s Open), Lapu-Lapu City Heroes (Soccer Moms), Syntax Error Team A (Men’s Pro), Rongcales Futbollitos Team A (Men’s 38A), Fatboyz FC (Men’s 48A), Makoto FC (Men’s Inter-Company), USC-BED (Mixed U9), Bato Spartans FC (Mixed U11), Giuseppe FC (Mixed U13), Cebu United FC (U15 Girls), and Giuseppe FC (U17 Boys).

