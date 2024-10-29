Cebu motorcycle accidents, nearly 4 hours apart: 2 dead, 1 hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate motorcycle accidents in a span of nearly four hours in northern Cebu and Cebu City caused the death of two persons and injury to another one.

The fatal accidents happened in Carmen town in northern Cebu and in Barangay Luz in Cebu City.

At past 12 a.m. today, October 29, a married couple, who were believed to be heading home on their motorcycle from northern Cebu to Consolacion town also in northern Cebu, ended tragically after the husband lost control of the motorcycle in Barangay Cogon West, Carmen town.

READ MORE:

Rescue attempt in Carcar, Cebu ends in tragedy after SUV hits motorcycles, kills 3

Quezon road crash: Motorcycle rider dead, 1 hurt

This caused the motorcycle to veer and cross the other lane heading straight to the cemented elevated portion at the side of the road, ramming it, throwing both the driver and his passenger into the drainage canal.

The driver, Ruel Rosal, 43, of Consolacion town, landed on the side of the drainage canal chest first.

His wife, Margie Rosal, 44, hit her head on the cement of the drainage canal and suffered a head injury despite wearing a helmet.

They were both rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City, northern Cebu, but the attending physician declared Ruel Rosal dead on arrival.

Margie Rosal, who survived the accident, was recuperating at the hospital.

This was based on the report of the Carmen police on the accident.

Carmen is a 3rd class municipality of the province of Cebu, and it is estimated to be 41 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Meanwhile, in Cebu City, a 25-year-old woman lost control of her motorcycle while she was negotiating the downward portion of the flyover in Barangay Luz, Cebu City. Her motorcycle then slammed into a light post at the side of the flyover.

The woman was thrown off her motorcycle and landed hard on the flyover’s pavement.

This happened at past 3 a.m. today or nearly 4 hours from the fatal motorcycle accident in Carmen town.

The woman was driving north heading to Barangay Banilad area in Cebu City when she met the accident at the flyover near Tesda.

Emergency medical responders rushed her to the Cebu City Medical Center but she did not make it alive.

The woman’s death was confirmed by a police officer of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP