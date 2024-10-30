Cebu City shootings: 2 separate attacks, 1 dead, 1 wounded

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate shooting attacks happened in Cebu City at about the same time or at least a half-hour apart early this morning, October 30, where a woman was killed and a man was wounded.

The attacks happened a day after a 13-year-old boy was shot dead by two men wearing bonnets, who were seen leaving the area where the boy was killed

READ MORE:

Cebu City shooting: 13-year-old boy shot dead while resting

Violence erupts in Maguindanao del Norte

The first shooting attack happened in Sitio Paradise 2, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City at past 4 a.m.

The victim, a woman, was shot dead inside an internet cafe, she was sitting in front of one of the computers, when she was attacked by an unidentified assailant.

Police were still investigating the killing.

At about the same time or half an hour later at about 5 a.m., along T. Padilla Street in Barangay Day-as, a man, who was standing at the side of the road was shot and wounded by an unidentified assailant, who was wearing a white jogging pants and a black t-shirt.

The shooter walked away from the victim after he shot him.

The victim, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, survived and was recuperating at the hospital.

Police were still investigating the shooting as they try to identify and catch the unidentified gunman.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP