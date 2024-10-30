cdn mobile

Cebu City shootings: 2 separate attacks, 1 dead, 1 wounded

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | October 30,2024 - 07:46 AM

Cebu City shootings: 2 separate attacks, 1 dead, 1 wounded. Policemen secure the crime scene where a man was shot and wounded along T. Padilla St., Cebu City at past 5 a.m. today, October 30. | Paul Lauro

Policemen secure the crime scene where a man was shot and wounded along T. Padilla St., Cebu City at past 5 a.m. today, October 30. In the photo, a man on a bicycle passes by a group of policemen securing the area. | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate shooting attacks happened in Cebu City at about the same time or at least a half-hour apart early this morning, October 30, where a woman was killed and a man was wounded.

The attacks happened a day after a 13-year-old boy was shot dead by two men wearing bonnets, who were seen leaving the area where the boy was killed

READ MORE:

Cebu City shooting: 13-year-old boy shot dead while resting

Violence erupts in Maguindanao del Norte

The first shooting attack happened in Sitio Paradise 2, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City at past 4 a.m.

The victim, a woman, was shot dead inside an internet cafe, she was sitting in front of one of the computers, when she was attacked by an unidentified assailant.

Police were still investigating the killing.

At about the same time or half an hour later at about 5 a.m., along T. Padilla Street in Barangay Day-as, a man, who was standing at the side of the road was shot and wounded by an unidentified assailant, who was wearing a white jogging pants and a black t-shirt.

The shooter walked away from the victim after he shot him.

The victim, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, survived and was recuperating at the hospital.

Police were still investigating the shooting as they try to identify and catch the unidentified gunman.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, shooting attacks
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.