NUSTAR Resort unveils a universe of rewards with NUSTAR Rewards: A new era of loyalty begins

NUSTAR Resort, Cebu’s premier integrated resort, has launched a thrilling upgrade to its rewards program, named NUSTAR Rewards. This exciting development goes beyond a simple revamp; it’s a commitment to propel guests on a journey of endless possibilities.

On October 23rd, 2024, the NUSTAR Ballroom was transformed into a celestial spectacle to unveil the reimagined tiered membership card system. Gone are the old names; in their place stand Star, Sky, Sun, Zodiac, and Universe cards, each representing a unique level of rewards and privileges. The higher you climb the celestial ladder, the more exclusive perks you unlock.

Present in the event was NUSTAR’s Chief Operating Officer, Alan Teo and emphasized, “This isn’t just about renaming our card tiers or changing their appearance. It’s a reminder of our commitment to providing you with a universe filled with rewards and benefits.”

Members can now earn points faster, enjoy unparalleled benefits, and unlock a world of opportunities that extend far beyond the casino floor.

Here’s a glimpse into the NU Experience:

Dine and Shop: Earn and redeem points at a vast array of establishments within NUSTAR Cebu and participating brands. Exclusive Offers: Enjoy member-only discounts and promotions across various outlets. Priority Access: Get priority access to events and be treated like a VIP. Tailored Experiences: NUSTAR curates experiences designed to cater to your specific interests. Convenience at Your Fingertips: A dedicated NUSTAR Rewards mobile app coming soon, making managing your rewards and accessing benefits a breeze.



From Casino to Comprehensive Rewards

The loyalty program, initially designed for reward casino patrons, has evolved in tandem with NUSTAR’s expanding range of offerings. As the resort diversified its services and amenities, the program needed to reflect this growth and provide a more comprehensive rewards structure that aligned with the diverse experiences NUSTAR offers.

The Future is Now

The unveiling of the new card tiers was more than just a product launch; it served as a testament to NUSTAR’s unwavering commitment to forging partnerships with esteemed brands and continuously enhancing the loyalty program’s offerings. The upcoming NUSTAR Rewards app further solidifies this dedication to providing unparalleled convenience and ease of use. With the app, guests and members can effortlessly view, redeem, shop, book, and explore all that NUSTAR has to offer.

NU Universe: Your Gateway to a Rewarding Lifestyle

The launch ceremony itself was a testament to the exciting journey that awaits NUSTAR Rewards members. It was a night filled with captivating visuals and a clear message: with NUSTAR Rewards, you’re not just a member, you are the star.

Ready to embark on this celestial adventure? Visit the NUSTAR website https://nustar.ph/rewards to learn more and join NUSTAR Rewards!