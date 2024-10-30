BINI Aiah launches second 2024 Aiahdvocacy project with the elderly

BINI Aiah, from the nation’s girl group, proves once again that her beauty extends to her soul as she launched her recent Aiahdvocacy project for October 2024.

Maraiah Queen Arceta, a.k.a. Aiah, is the main rapper and visual of the Filipino girl group. She was born and raised in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, where her family lives as she reaches her claim to fame.

Before becoming a BINI member, Aiah was primarily known as one of the undefeated Cebuana beauty queens who won a total of five beauty pageant crowns.

In a span of three years, she won Miss Asian Learning Center 2016, Miss St. Joseph School of Mactan 2017, Miss Teen Mactan 2018, Miss Silka Cebu 2018, and Miss Silka 2018.

Moving forward in her career, she chose to join a star hunt audition, initially aspiring to be a Pinoy Big Brother housemate. But fate has other plans for her after being redirected as one of the last girls to join the now-renowned nation’s girl group.

What is the Aiahdvocacy project?

In her Instagram post, Aiah explained that her Aiahdvocacy project is her personal initiative to visit several establishments every month from September to December annually to extend a helping hand to different communities.

“During this time (the ber months), I extend my love, help, and blessings to people from various walks of life,” she wrote in her caption.

In September, she launched her 2024 project series by visiting the children from Tondo, Manila. With the help of other volunteer agencies, she gave the children in-kind donations and goods as part of her goal to uplift the lives of several communities.

“As someone whose love language is acts of service, helping others and being of service is a way for me to fill my own cup and the cups of others with love,” she added.

BINI Aiah: From the youth to the elderly

Before October closes, Aiah once again organized her next project as she visited an elderly home, now together with her fellow BINI members, Maloi and Colet.

She said that the volunteers entertained the elderly by singing and dancing with them. But what resonated most with the crowd were multiple rounds of bingo, as she humorously added in her caption.

“If there is one thing I have learned from this outreach, it’s that they, too, were once just like us—little girls and boys,” she wrote. “That is why we should all respect them and cherish the wisdom they have gained over the years.”

In her recent project, she also felt gratuitous as she spent her time volunteering with her mom and with volunteers from the Philippine Air Force.

Time and time again, Aiah gives us more reason to believe that she is a total package, from her looks to her kind heart which resonates more with her actions and passion to uplift more communities with the blessings she currently enjoys.