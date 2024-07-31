Blooms to Bini Aiah: ‘Gwapa’ after sharing LA fit

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As the hottest and most talked about P-Pop girl group, Bini takes the international stage at the KCON LA 2024, and proud Cebuana Bini member, Aiah, checks in with this followers and fans through an Instagram post.

With no caption, but just a series of photos of her nerdy and casual look in Los Angeles, Blooms from all over the country couldn’t hold back their admiration for the singer-rapper.

The girl group arrived in LA earlier this week, and the group has been letting their fans in their international adventure through snippets on their social media accounts.

But this post of Aiah quickly caught internet fire because of how simple she looked, yet, oozing with beauty.

Timid, reserved, but bad-ass are what best describe the series of photos.

With her long jet black hair down, her oversized eyeglasses, baggy pants and jacket, with white socks and black leather shoes on, Aiah, just killed this look and she doesn’t even know it.

And not to be surprised, one comment is repeated endless times in the comment section.



“GWAPA!”

BINI has made history as the first P-pop group to perform at KCON LA 2024.

KCON is one of the world’s biggest K-pop festivals. Rooting for Bini’s success in this international feat and screaming proud cheers for bringing and paving way for P-Pop to be known all over the world!