Cebu City shooting update: Personal grudge may be motive in attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Cebu City are looking at personal grudge as the possible motive behind the shooting of a man who was sitting on the side of the road in Brgy. Day-as on early Wednesday morning, October 30.

The victim, 22-year-old Jerry Obien Ramos alias “Amang,” was sent to the hospital after he was shot by an unidentified assailant.

Ramos is jobless and resides in Brgy. Day-as.

READ MORE:

Cebu City shootings: 2 separate attacks, 1 dead, 1 wounded

Cebu City shooting: 13-year-old boy shot dead while resting

Violence erupts in Maguindanao del Norte

How it happened

He was sitting beside the road along T. Padilla Street at around 4:20 a.m. when he was allegedly approached by an unidentified assailant wearing a black shirt and white pants.

According to police, the suspect suddenly shot Ramos three times before casually walking away from the victim.

The victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center by his older sister, Jiralyn, who immediately hailed a cab. Ramos sustained gunshot wounds on his arm, thigh, and upper right chest.

Personnel of the Parian Police Station were informed about the incident at 5:30 a.m. through a call from a concerned citizen.

When responding officers arrived, they recovered three empty shells and two deformed slugs at the crime scene.

As of this writing, Ramos is under stable condition and is waiting to undergo a surgery.

Policemen are investigating if the motive behind the attack against Ramos was due to a personal grudge .

This was after they gathered information that a day before the shooting, the victim allegedly made an unpleasant joke involving illegal drugs to a person who became extremely mad at him.

The shooting incident in Brgy. Day-As happened less than two hours after a woman was killed inside an internet cafe in another barangay.

Josery Tabilo Apostole, 29, was allegedly shot dead by her friend and neighbor while they were playing an online gambling game at an internet cafe in Brgy. Kinasang-an.

Police immediately launched a hot-pursuit operation against the accused, Wilfredo Pologon Nadera, 22.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP