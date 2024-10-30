Stars align as kindness shines: ‘Tis the season for a mystical, magical holiday at the NUSTAR Resort Cebu

The season of joy is in full bloom as the NUSTAR Resort Cebu heralds the holiday with the grand lighting of its colossal, magnificent Christmas tree at the five-star destination’s The Atrium on October 25, 2024.

Themed “Mystical Holiday Magic,” this year’s tree lighting celebration welcomes patrons into a world of fantasy and elegance, with vibrant floral displays, whimsical butterflies, and radiant ornaments adorning the holiday centerpiece.

“As we light the Christmas tree, our hope is that it also sparks with light in the hearts of everyone and may its glow continue to inspire us to help the life of more deserving citizens and the communities we serve,” cites NUSTAR Resort Cebu General Manager – Hotels, Roel Constantino.

Nurturing their cherished tradition, NUSTAR Resort Cebu invited distinguished community members—dubbed “Star Bearers”—including Senior Vice President – Integrated Resort and Gaming Operations, Trevor Hammond, and scholars from Sistemang Pilipino, to carry and place stars symbolizing the values that the destination holds dear, such as love, hope, peace, and joy, on the radiant display as a unique way to kick off the tree lighting.

Adding to the evening’s enchantment, the premier entertainment and lifestyle hub delighted all in attendance with an exuberant staging featuring fairies dressed in shimmering attire and fluttering wings alongside lively elves, ushering in a spellbinding experience reminiscent of fairytale stories. A live orchestra also added a unique layer of magic, providing a harmonious backdrop to the entirety of the assemblage.

Embracing the spirit of giving

NUSTAR Resort Cebu, through Universal Cultural Foundations Inc., reinforces the true spirit of the season by making a charitable contribution to Sistemang Pilipino, a non-profit organization devoted to nurturing young Filipino talent in music.

This donation underscores their commitment to fostering community ties and supporting the dreams of future prodigies through scholarships, helping them develop their musical skills and share their gifts with the world.

Constantino shares through his opening speech, “We at [NUSTAR Resort Cebu] and Sistemang Pilipino share [the] common vision of nurturing talents and providing deserving students with top-notch music education as well as performance opportunities. This is not only to build individual careers, but this is also to foster growth and development and preservation of our culture and heritage.”

By prioritizing community upliftment, NUSTAR Resort Cebu celebrates the essence of the season through acts of kindness and generosity.

Furthering its promise of honoring talent

NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s commitment to uplifting and nurturing local culture is beautifully highlighted at this year’s holiday celebration, where grassroot talent took center stage. It debuts a new rendition of the beloved Vispop hit Balay Ni Mayang, performed by the talented Cebuano artists Dixzie Cruel and Vince Seblos.

The reimagined version of the song struck a perfect harmony between tradition and innovation, blending the heartfelt tones of Cebuano music with a modern twist that resonates with today’s audiences.

The vibrant music video, a sequel to their “I Love Cebu” promotional piece, offers guests a glimpse into how NUSTAR Resort Cebu transcends its identity as a luxury enclave, affirming its reputation as a destination that strengthens bonds with loved ones and family, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

Aligned with initiatives like with Sistemang Pilipino, NUSTAR continues to invest in programs that spotlight local talent, solidifying the cultural fabric of the Queen City. As a champion of Cebu’s heritage, NUSTAR Resort Cebu demonstrates that true luxury is rooted in community, creativity, and the celebration of local talent.

Have a merry holiday stay

This holiday season, Fili Hotel at NUSTAR invites guests to experience the magic of Christmas with exclusive offers and holiday surprises, crafted to bring the warmth and joy of the season to life with a special 20% discount on direct bookings for both standard rooms and suites. However, Rewards members can indulge in an extra 10% discount, making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate with loved ones in a luxurious holiday setting.

Beyond its enchanting holiday accommodations, Fili Hotel brings seasonal flair to the table with exclusive holiday-themed menus across its signature restaurants. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, guests can savor a culinary journey that celebrates the spirit of the season, as each dish is inspired by traditional holiday flavors with creative twists.

From indulgent mains and gourmet sides to delightful Christmas desserts, the menu promises a dining experience that transports guests into a world of holiday fantasy.

In the coming weeks, NUSTAR Resort Cebu will host more surprises and world-class performances from Sistemang Pilipino with its highly anticipated 12 Days of Holiday Magic.

‘Tis the season to celebrate at NUSTAR Resort Cebu. Book a stay now and keep yourself updated on holiday treats via www.nustar.com.ph.