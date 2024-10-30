Kalag-Kalag: Fair weather expected in Cebu, CV this long weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public is advised to bring umbrellas and stay hydrated, especially those, who will be visiting their departed loved ones for the upcoming Kalag-Kalag this weekend.

The state weather bureau in Mactan forecasted that Cebu, and the rest of Central Visayas, would generally have fair weather beginning Thursday, October 31 and until November 3.

“We will have an improved weather, generally fair weather ta karung weekend until November 3,” said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at the Mactan station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan).

READ MORE

Leon is now a super typhoon

Tropical storm Leon won’t impact Cebu, fair weather expected

Marcos to local gov’t units: Prepare for Super Typhoon Leon’s impact

Pagasa-Mactan also said they are expecting the return of hot and humid climate this weekend, with temperatures ranging between 23 to 32 degrees Celsius and heat index falling under the extreme caution category.

Present weather outlook showed that Cebu and Central Visayas may experience heat index between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius.

“Igang slight atong panahon so kinahanglan ta magdala og payong and always stay hydrated, inom tubig kung mubisita sa mga sam-ang,” Eclarino said.

(It will be slightly humid, our weather, so it is necessary to bring an umbrella and always stay hydrated, drink water if you visit the cemtery.)

Localized thunderstorms that will result in isolated rainshowers are also expected this weekend, and the public is likewise advised to always bring umbrellas and other protective gears to keep themselves dry.

Aside from hot and humid weather, strong wind currently being experienced in Cebu on Wednesday, October 30 will weaken as Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-rey) goes farther away from the region.

“Kaning nasinati nato nga kusog nga hangin, hinungaw ni or trough or extension ni ni Typhoon Leon… Since palayo naman siya sa (Visayas), mu expect ta nga muhinay na ang hangin,” explained Eclarino.

(This strong wind that we are experiencing, this is just an effect or a trough extension of Typhoon Leon…since it is moving away from the (Visayas), we can expect that the winds will ease up.)

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Leon was last spotted 350 kilometers East of Calayan, Cagayan.

The super typhoon is forecasted to move northwestward over the Philippine Sea until it makes landfall along the eastern coast of Taiwan this Thursday, October 31.

It will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday evening and Friday early morning (1 November), Pagasa said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP