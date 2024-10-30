Leon is now a super typhoon

Leon (international name Kong-rey) has developed into a super typhoon based on the latest update from Pagasa on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Based on the Pagasa 10 a.m. update, Leon is 36o kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

#LeonPH packs maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center with gustiness of up to 230 kilometers per hour.

It is moving west northwestward at 10 kilometer per hour.

Pagasa earlier said it is not ruling out the possibility that Leon may make landfall in Batanes on Thursday, October 31.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening or Friday early morning, November 1.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal in effect

Leon: Signal No. 3

Luzon

Batanes, the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is., Calayan Is.,), and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Leon: Signal No. 2

Luzon

The rest of Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Mallig, Maconacon, Burgos, City of Cauayan, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Roxas, Aurora, San Manuel), Apayao, Kalinga, the northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and Ilocos Norte

Leon: Signal No. 1

Luzon

The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, the northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Moncada, Anao, San Manuel, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, City of Tarlac, La Paz), the northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel), the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan), and the northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Gigmoto, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Baras, Caramoran)

