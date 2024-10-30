Malacañang junks complaints against Gwen on Cebu BRT

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Malacañang has dismissed the complaints filed against Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia over the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin junked the case lodged by dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama against Garcia for intervening and attempting to stop the Cebu BRT.

Bersamin promulgated the Palace’s decision on October 22, 2024. Copies of the 11-page ruling were sent to reporters on Wednesday, October 30.

Based on the document, the Malacañang dismissed Rama’s complaints due to lack of sufficient evidence to elevate them to trial.

“In this case, Rama failed to present sufficient evidence that Garcia’s act was spurred by corrupt of ill motive,” portions of the decision read.

“On a last note, it is basic in the rule of evidence that bare allegations, unsubstantiated by evidence, are not equivalent to proof,” it added.

It can be recalled that last March, Rama filed an administrative complaint before the Office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. against Garcia after the governor issued a cease-and-desist order to the CBRT project citing heritage concerns.

Rama and Garcia had been at odds, with the former accusing the latter of interfering with Cebu City’s affairs.

While Cebu City is the capital of Cebu province, it is governed independently and classified as a highly urbanized city (HUC). | with reports from Pia Piquero

