Malacañang will not suspend Gwen; says Rama’s request lacks merit

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Office of the President has denied the request of suspended Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama to slap a preventive suspension against Governor Gwen Garcia, due to lack of merit.

In a copy of the decision obtained by CDN Digital on Saturday, June 8, the Office of the President found the allegations raised by Rama against Garcia insufficient to warrant the issuance of the requested order.

Last March 20, Rama filed an administrative complaint against Garcia with the Office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after the governor issued a cease and desist order for the CBRT project, citing heritage concerns.

He claimed that Garcia violated the principles of abuse of authority, oppression, and grave misconduct, asserting that she had no jurisdiction to interfere with the affairs of Cebu City. As a Highly Urbanized City (HUC), Cebu City operates independently from the province.

The administrative complaint was instigated when Garcia issued a memorandum to halt the ongoing CBRT construction near the Capitol building on February 27, 2024.

She issued a memorandum to cease civil works on province-owned lots along Osmeña Boulevard to the Cebu BRT Team and contractor, Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd.

