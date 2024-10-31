Carmen, Cebu: Father dies in motorcycle accident, wife and infant survive

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The husband involved in an accident where his motorcycle fell into a river in Brgy. Lower Natimao-an, Carmen town, has passed away.

This was confirmed by Police Captain Jessie Tañola, chief of Carmen Police Station. The victim, Rey Michael Melloren Pastoril, 29, a resident of Sitio Lusaran, Brgy. Liboron, died around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, while confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, October 29, 2024. Pastoril’s wife, Jenalyn Gungog Pastoril, 24, and their four-month-old baby girl, who were also injured in the accident, are currently recovering at a hospital in Danao City.

READ: Cebu motorcycle accidents, nearly 4 hours apart: 2 dead, 1 hurt

The victim sustained severe head injuries and was initially brought to Danao Provincial Hospital but was later transferred to VSMMC.

Based on the investigation, Tañola said that the family was on their way to a cemetery in Brgy. Dawis Norte when the accident happened.

He explained that the motorcycle lost its brakes, and Pastoril was unable to control the vehicle.

“Dulhogon ni, nagsige guro siyag brake. Na-init maong wala mokupot! Unya likoon nahaybol ang motorsiklo natagak sa sapa,” Tañola said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo Cebu.

The motorcycle fell into a river with an estimated depth of five to eight meters. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP