Rediscover the charm of the Philippines: Plantation Bay Resort and Spa’s vibrant cultural tour in Japan

This October, Plantation Bay Resort and Spa made an exciting return to Japan, inviting guests to rediscover the beauty and charm of the Philippines. From October 1 to 13, the Plantation Bay Sales Team visited four major cities—Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka—on a mission to encourage Japanese travelers to experience the wonders of the Philippines, particularly the renowned Plantation Bay Resort and Spa in Cebu.

Leading the tour were key members of the resort’s Sales Team, including General Manager Brian Noel, Sales Manager Kim Villacampa, Events Manager Paige Ginete, Former General Manager Efren Belarmino, and Public Relations Officer Charie Borres. They were accompanied by a talented group of Plantation Bay’s performing staff who showcased the resort’s unique ability to blend relaxation with vibrant cultural experiences.

At each stop, attendees were treated to a spectacular themed dinner show designed to give a taste of different tropical celebrations. The “Brazilian Fever” performance set the stage with high-energy dances and vibrant costumes that transported the audience to the colorful streets of Rio. The “Hawaiian Luau” brought the calm, island vibes of the Pacific with hula-inspired performances. But the highlight for many was the “Filipino Fiesta”—a lively celebration of Filipino traditions, music, and dance, designed to immerse Japanese guests in the warmth and festivity of the Philippines.

These performances offered more than entertainment; they gave guests a glimpse into the cultural richness and hospitality that Plantation Bay prides itself on. Each show was a reminder of the experiences that await travelers at the resort—from themed events to luxurious amenities, and of course, the unmistakable warmth of Filipino hospitality.

Plantation Bay’s return to Japan was not only a cultural spectacle but also an exciting opportunity for potential travelers. Philippine Airlines, in collaboration with the resort, sponsored a major prize—a roundtrip ticket from Japan to the Philippines—sparking even more enthusiasm among attendees in the four cities. This partnership further emphasized the resort’s commitment to making the Philippines a dream destination for Japanese travelers.

This initiative, which began in 2012, paused during the pandemic but has now returned to the delight of Japanese audiences. As it resumes, Plantation Bay invites everyone to take part in this cultural journey and discover why it remains one of the Philippines’ most beloved resort destinations.

Located in Cebu, Plantation Bay Resort and Spa is one of the Philippines’ premier luxury resorts, known for its vast saltwater lagoons, world-class spa treatments, and a wide range of activities that cater to guests of all ages. With its serene surroundings and outstanding service, the resort is a perfect destination for those seeking a peaceful retreat or a fun-filled family vacation.

Whether you’re lounging in a private villa, exploring the resort’s vast lagoons, or indulging in a traditional Filipino massage, every moment at Plantation Bay is crafted to offer a unique and unforgettable experience.

Ready to Visit?

Plantation Bay invites you to discover what makes it one of the most celebrated resorts in the Philippines. Visit www.plantationbay.com to learn more about our offerings and start planning your dream vacation today. We can’t wait to welcome you to our tropical paradise!

